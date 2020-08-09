Two employees at Kanawha County Day Report Center test positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Day Report Center and Drug Court offices are closed until August 24 after two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County commission officials say it appears the two cases are related to personal out-of-state travel

Other employees who were in close contact with the two are in quarantine. The two who tested positive are said to be doing well.

Deep cleaning of the building is ongoing this weekend.

