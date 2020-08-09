University of Charleston prepares for uncertain men’s soccer season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For first-year University of Charleston head men’s soccer coach Daniel Smee, the ruling handed down by the NCAA to cancel Division II fall sports championships was a tough one to swallow.

“Yeah it was a tough one when the announcement came out on Wednesday of this week and it kind of came out of nowhere as well,” Smee said. “That was a really tough one for us to take as a staff and once it all started circling on social media, a lot of our guys had seen it as well.”

The defending national champion Golden Eagles will begin the season with a new outlook and different mindset with no title to compete for. Before that happens, the team has to clear another logistical hurdle for the 36 of 43 players on their roster that are not from the United States.

“We have about 30 different nationalities on the team and they’re all spread out all over the place,” Smee said. “That was one potential challenge. We’ve got guys in some countries that aren’t doing well and are limiting their travel. So those guys in Brazil cannot leave the country.”

Smee says that the University of Charleston is doing what they can to speed up the process for international students, including the soccer players to return. He says once that happens, he’s ready for his guys to step out on to the pitch.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to come together as a group again and to challenge for that Mountain East when we finally get to play in that,” Smee said.

The UC men’s soccer team is currently scheduled to open their season in Phillipi against Alderson-Broaddus University on September 16.

