WVU Begins Football Practice Monday Morning

Practices Will Feature Two Separate Groups
WVU football to begin practice Monday in Morgantown
WVU football to begin practice Monday in Morgantown(WDTV)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It might be a few days late but practice will finally begin for WVU football on Monday and it’s not your usual fall schedule. The school released a schedule for the next week to 10 days on their website. Practices will feature two totally separate groups to minimize contact and they are named the Gold Group and Blue Group. Another change is who is practicing together where instead of grouping them in the ones, twos and threes according to the depth chart, it is based on who lives with whom and who spends the most time together off the field.

From the WVU website, Head Coach Neal Brown said “All of the players and the staff are excited about coming back, but I don’t want to burn them out. To be honest, the coaches aren’t any different than the players. They are not conditioned to be working all day every day. We are going to go on a gradual climb to get ready for a game.”

Here’s what a typical day will look like for the team. The Gold Group will arrive at the stadium first and eat breakfast while the Blue Group remains at home to have a virtual meeting. Then the Golds’ will head to practice and the Blues’ will show up for breakfast, get taped and receive treatment. After the Golds’ are done with practice, the Blue Group will take the field once it is cleaned. The two will separately each lunch and then have a mandatory three-hour break followed by in-person tape review and weight lifting for the Gold players with the Blue team following suit after. The next practice will switch with the Blue going first followed by the Gold team. They will all then eat dinner on the concourse.

“All of our meetings are virtual – team, special teams and position meetings,” Brown explained. “The Gold and Blue Group do the same thing. It’s essentially two-a-days for the coaches. This has really how we’ve been operating since we started the 20-hour rule where you get the six hours of walk-throughs, six hours of position meetings and eight hours of conditioning.”

WVU’s season is set to start September 12th when they host Eastern Kentucky.

