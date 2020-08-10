Advertisement

12 new COVID-19 cases tied to outbreak at Meigs County long-term care facility

Twelve new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County, Ohio, are connected to the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility.
Twelve new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County, Ohio, are connected to the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Twelve new cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County are connected to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the cases are at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. It says the cases are a combination of staff and residents and appear to be concentrated to one part of the facility.

Ten of the cases are confirmed. They involve a female in the 10 to 19-year range, three women in the 70 to 79-year range, three women in the 80 to 89-year range, a man in the 60 to 69-year range, a man in the 80 to 89-year range and a woman in the 90 to 99-year range.

No hospitalizations are reported at this time.

In addition to the 10 confirmed cases, health department officials say there are three probable cases in the county.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 43 confirmed cases. Twenty-seven cases are active, while 29 have recovered.

No deaths have been reported.

