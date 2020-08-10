Advertisement

Additional coronavirus deaths reported in West Virginia

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, two more people have died due to coronavirus complications.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old man from Logan County.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 326,886 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,754 total cases and 141 deaths.

1,914 cases are still considered active in the state, officials say.

5,699 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12), Wyoming (34/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Police: 12 protesters in Louisville arrested, charged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisville police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a statement that eight people were charged Saturday with felonies and four were charged with misdemeanors.

Local

Frontline worker gets COVID; one of dozens in Logan County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Logan County cases have risen substantially in the past month.

News

Sciotoville Community Schools will operate in-person classes based on virus level

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In-person classes for Sciotoville Community Schools will operate based on what level of virus spread Scioto County is under at the time.

News

Lockdown at South Central Regional Jail after inmates test positive

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
With a total now of five active cases in the facility, the lockdown was issued to limit movement within the jail.

Latest News

News

Toddler stable after accidental shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A 2-year-old is said to be stable after what Kentucky State Police call an accidental shooting Saturday night in Greenup County.

Local

University of Charleston prepares for uncertain men’s soccer season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Last season's national champions will have no opportunity to defend their title.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, one death Sunday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 425 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 34,982 cases.

Sports

Paintsville Halting Athletic Programs For Now

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers to halt athletic practices due to rising COVID numbers in Johnson County

News

Marshall Child Development Academy closed after possible COVID exposure

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Child Development Academy at Marshall University is closed for the first half of the week due to possible exposures to COVID-19.

Video

For chaelesse 6:00 hit

Updated: 20 hours ago
WSAZ Today