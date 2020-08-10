Advertisement

Back to school gadgets

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Getting back into the swing of school will be here before we know it. Students will need the usual things... pencils and notebooks, but what about some fun gadgets?

Steve Greenberg, Author of Gadget Nation, shows viewers products that are great for classroom learning or learning from home.

Click here to visit Steve’s blog.

Click here to watch Steve’s new gadget game show.

