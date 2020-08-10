Advertisement

COVID-19 case count increases in Scioto County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 24-hours, eight new coronavirus cases have been reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments.

The new cases bring the total to 240 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to health officials, there has also been one additional hospitalization due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people hospitalized over the course of the outbreak to 22.

Five more people have also recovered, officials say. The total number of recovered in Scioto County now stands at 173.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Back to school gadgets

Updated: moments ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Steve Greenberg on Studio 3.

Studio 3

All-Star United States Pageant Organization

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
All-Star United States Pageant Organization

Studio 3

W.Va. women crowned Miss All-Star United States

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Madelyn Price and Kantley Mckown on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Find the career that fits perfectly

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Author Helen Horyza on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Stuffed grape leaves at The Olive Tree

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Video

W.Va. women crowned Miss All-Star United States

Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va. women crowned Miss All-Star United States

Video

Weight lifting and kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weight lifting and kids

Video

Find the career that fits perfectly

Updated: 1 hour ago
Find the career that fits perfectly

Video

Stuffed grape leaves at The Olive Tree

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuffed grape leaves at The Olive Tree

Sports

No fall sports for Mid-South Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Member Shawnee State hopes to still play non-conference competitions this fall