COVID-19 case count increases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 24-hours, eight new coronavirus cases have been reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments.

The new cases bring the total to 240 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to health officials, there has also been one additional hospitalization due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people hospitalized over the course of the outbreak to 22.

Five more people have also recovered, officials say. The total number of recovered in Scioto County now stands at 173.

