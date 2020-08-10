Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Putnam County home

Crews fight a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County, West Virginia.
Crews fight a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County, West Virginia.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire crews are on the scene Monday evening of a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County.

Crews from Teays Valley, Poca, Route 34, Eleanor and Hurricane are all on the scene, which is along Lakeview Drive off Hurricane Creek Road.

The fire broke out after 6 pm. Monday.

The family was home at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

Crews on the scene say the fire started in the garage.

