Crews respond to fire at Putnam County home

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire crews are on the scene Monday evening of a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County.

Crews from Teays Valley, Poca, Route 34, Eleanor and Hurricane are all on the scene, which is along Lakeview Drive off Hurricane Creek Road.

The fire broke out after 6 pm. Monday.

The family was home at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

Crews on the scene say the fire started in the garage.

