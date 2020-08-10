CUSA Member Cancels Fall Sports

NORFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) - While Conference USA is still hoping to have a football season, one member went ahead and canceled fall sports. Old Dominion announced Monday they will not be playing sports. The Monarchs were supposed to be the regular season finale for the Marshall football season.

President John R. Broderick announced said ”we concluded that the season – including travel and competition – posed too great a risk for our student-athletes. I know many on and off campus will be disappointed, but we must prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and fans.”

ODU is the 14th Football Bowl Subdivision school to announce it won’t play, following the University of Connecticut and the 12-team Mid-American Conference. Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball also won’t compete this fall.

