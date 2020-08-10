Advertisement

CUSA Member Cancels Fall Sports

Old Dominion was to play Marshall on November 28th in regular season finale
(WBKO)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) - While Conference USA is still hoping to have a football season, one member went ahead and canceled fall sports. Old Dominion announced Monday they will not be playing sports. The Monarchs were supposed to be the regular season finale for the Marshall football season.

President John R. Broderick announced said ”we concluded that the season – including travel and competition – posed too great a risk for our student-athletes. I know many on and off campus will be disappointed, but we must prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and fans.” 

ODU is the 14th Football Bowl Subdivision school to announce it won’t play, following the University of Connecticut and the 12-team Mid-American Conference.  Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball also won’t compete this fall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No fall sports for Mid-South Conference

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Member Shawnee State hopes to still play non-conference competitions this fall

Local

Student athlete at Winfield High School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials with Putnam County Schools, the student is on the football team.

National

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

Sports

Midland Star To Play In Dallas

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Jakob Caudill is invited to Blue-Grey All-Star game in early 2021

Latest News

Local

University of Charleston prepares for uncertain men’s soccer season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Last season's national champions will have no opportunity to defend their title.

Sports

Paintsville Halting Athletic Programs For Now

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers to halt athletic practices due to rising COVID numbers in Johnson County

Sports

Ohio Head Coach Addresses MAC Cancellation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ohio Head Coach Frank Solich addresses cancellation of fall sports

Sports

WVU Begins Football Practice Monday Morning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Mountaineers to start fall practice Monday in Morgantown

Sports

Big Ten Makes Adjustment In Practice Policy

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
It will be helmets only in the Big Ten until further notice.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.