Advertisement

Find the career that fits perfectly

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Are you happy in your career? Maybe during a year of change, you are considering a new path.

During the pandemic, people lost their jobs and some were laid off. You may be looking for something different rather than going back to the same career path.

Helen Horyza, Author of Elevate Your Career, shares how you can find your new passion.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky Gov. teases update on schools for Monday briefing

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Three days after the Kentucky Education Association released a statement speaking against resuming in-person learning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on schools during his Monday briefing.

Studio 3

Back to school gadgets

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Steve Greenberg on Studio 3.

Studio 3

All-Star United States Pageant Organization

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
All-Star United States Pageant Organization

Studio 3

W.Va. women crowned Miss All-Star United States

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Madelyn Price and Kantley Mckown on Studio 3.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 case count increases in Scioto County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The new cases bring the total to 240 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Studio 3

Stuffed grape leaves at The Olive Tree

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Video

W.Va. women crowned Miss All-Star United States

Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va. women crowned Miss All-Star United States

Video

Weight lifting and kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weight lifting and kids

Video

Find the career that fits perfectly

Updated: 1 hour ago
Find the career that fits perfectly

Video

Stuffed grape leaves at The Olive Tree

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuffed grape leaves at The Olive Tree