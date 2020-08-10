Gov. Beshear increases capacity at bars and restaurants

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced new steps of the state’s COVID-19 response Monday.

Beginning August 11, the governor says bars and restaurants are allowed to increase capacity to 50 percent. However, officials say the following guidelines must be met:

Ability to maintain 6 feet distance

All customers must be seated

No congregating at bar

All food and drink service to stop at 10 pm

Bars and restaurants to close by 11 pm

All staff and customers must wear a mask

Gov. Beshear encouraged all businesses to maximize outdoor seating as much as possible.

The new order takes effect Tuesday.

“If we don’t, people are pushed towards large house parties,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve seen this in other states. Where absolutely no rules are followed. Our goal is to have the right structured rules where people can have that outlet if they are looking for it but to be in a safe place and for it to be done in a safe manner.”

Gov. Beshear announced 275 new coronavirus cases Monday, although he says that number is lower than it should be due to an IT problem. He says the numbers will be fixed on Tuesday, but to expect lower numbers earlier in the week because of the glitch.

Of the new cases, Gov. Beshear says 13 children under the age of five tested positive.

As of Monday, 35,254 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Commonwealth.

Two new virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the death count to 775.

Gov. Beshear says the current positivity rate is sitting at 5.71 percent.

Currently 641 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and 155 are in the ICU.

According to the governor, 700,417 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and 8,738 have recovered.

