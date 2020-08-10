Herd Loses Another 2020 Opponent

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the span of 4 hours, the 2020 Marshall football schedule lost two teams from it. Earlier in the day, fellow Conference USA member Old Dominion announced they will not be playing fall sports. Then as first reported by Stadiums Brett McMurphy, the Mountain West Conference followed suit. The Boise State Broncos were supposed to play at Marshall on September 25th. So at this point, the only scheduled game for the Herd is September 12th when they play at East Carolina.

