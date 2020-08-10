Advertisement

Ice cream truck gives back

Jacob Lee Lowe, 28, is the brains behind the ice cream truck. Last fall, he asked his mother if he could have one. About 10 months later, they were able to set up a small business for a good cause.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ice cream truck in Cabell County is starting to get popular in Barboursville, and it has quite a story behind it.

Last fall, Shirley Sansom bought the ice cream truck in Phyllis, Kentucky. The idea came from her 28-year-old son Jacob. With the help of the community, the mother-son duo got the truck up and running in the spring.

“The pandemic hit and we thought it was time to just start going out and try to make people happy,” Sansom said.

The truck sells masks, decals, water and ice cream. The proceeds for the masks and other non-edible items go to nonprofit autism organizations. The ice cream money is for buying more frozen treats.

About 28 years ago, Sansom and her husband adopted Jacob. He was found in the woods by Social Services, as his birth mother left him there. Social Services contacted Shirley because she owned a daycare at the time. She had gained a reputation for helping children in dire situations.

“I told my husband, ’I got your birthday present, it’s in the car and you need to sit down,’ ” Sansom said. She says it was love at first sight for the small family and days after they filed for an adoption.

Jacob was diagnosed with “failure to thrive at an early age.” The truck helps him learn life skills in general. Sansom says she wants Jacob to be as active as he can, because she doesn’t want his diagnosis to define him.

For her it’s not about money. It’s about teaching Jacob life lessons. The ice cream truck will keep rolling until Sept. 31.

