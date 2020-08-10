Kentucky Gov. recommends start of in-person classes be delayed until September

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended schools delay reopening in-person classes until late September.

During a conference call with school superintendents Monday, Beshear told districts they should wait until at least Sept. 28 to begin classes.

It’s a myth that kids can not get this virus. It’s a myth that kids can not spread this virus.

The announcement comes just three days after the Kentucky Education Association issued a statement demanding schools not open to in-person classes because of the high rate of infection of COVID-19.

“KEA believes the choice, based on scientific evidence, is clear: Kentucky’s public schools should not open to in-person instruction at this time,” KEA’s statement said in part. “Every educator that can perform his or her duties from home should be encouraged to do so. For those whose job duties require their presence in school facilities, great care should be taken to ensure strict compliance with mask, social distancing, and disinfecting protocols. In short, only the most essential operations should occur in person, for the least period of time possible and with the fewest number of people.”

In July, Beshear recommended classes wait until at least the third week of August.

