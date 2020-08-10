Advertisement

Kentucky Gov. recommends start of in-person classes be delayed until September

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended schools delay reopening in-person classes until late September.

During a conference call with school superintendents Monday, Beshear told districts they should wait until at least Sept. 28 to begin classes.

The announcement comes just three days after the Kentucky Education Association issued a statement demanding schools not open to in-person classes because of the high rate of infection of COVID-19.

“KEA believes the choice, based on scientific evidence, is clear: Kentucky’s public schools should not open to in-person instruction at this time,” KEA’s statement said in part. “Every educator that can perform his or her duties from home should be encouraged to do so. For those whose job duties require their presence in school facilities, great care should be taken to ensure strict compliance with mask, social distancing, and disinfecting protocols. In short, only the most essential operations should occur in person, for the least period of time possible and with the fewest number of people.”

In July, Beshear recommended classes wait until at least the third week of August.

