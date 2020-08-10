Advertisement

Kentucky Gov. teases update on schools for Monday briefing

Three days after the Kentucky Education Association released a statement speaking against resuming in-person learning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on schools during his Monday briefing.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three days after the Kentucky Education Association released a statement speaking against resuming in-person learning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on schools during his Monday briefing.

During a meeting Monday afternoon with the Kentucky Department of Education’s Education Continuation Task Force, Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown said Beshear will have a conference call with superintendents across Kentucky at 3 p.m.

On Friday, the KEA said the “COVID-19 pandemic is worse now than when schools closed in early spring.”

The group, who represents 4,200 educators in Kentucky said, “KEA calls on school district decision makers, specifically superintendents and school boards, to make the responsible decision to protect students and educators by closing schools to in-person instruction and beginning the 2020-21 school year virtually for all students.

“We applaud and fully support the many school districts that have already made the right decision and hope that others will follow those examples of leadership during challenging times. But there is no more time to waste: making this decision now allows educators to plan and develop meaningful online instruction and gives parents the time they need to prepare.”

To read KEA’s full statement, click here.

WSAZ will stream Beshear’s update live on the WSAZ App and on air at 4 p.m.

