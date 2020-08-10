Advertisement

Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

But he says it may actually be more common to get a negative one.

While scrolling through social media, it can sometimes be hard to know what's true and what's not. And information about the coronavirus is no exception.

"If you have pretty classic symptoms, especially the cough, the fever, or shortness of breath, and your test comes back negative, that negative means nothing," said Emergency Physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton said there are a few rumors he's seen circulating that he can clear up. He said doctors are seeing false positive and false negative COVID-19 results.

"I've dealt with a ton of people who have had negative tests two or three times then the last one is positive when they've had classic COVID symptoms," Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton said the tests are so new, that sometimes if you have the symptoms and you're tested too early on, they can't always detect COVID-19. He said go ahead and assume you're positive until you can get tested again. But some people may also get a false positive test result.

"That's the sensitivity, so if the disease is there, the sensitivity is the chance the test will be positive if the disease is present."Meaning the tests, typically called PCR tests, sometimes pick up on other coronaviruses, like the common cold. Dr. Stanton said while false positives happen, they aren't that common.

"We feel like we're missing more than we are having false positives. So if you have symptoms, and you test negative, that doesn't mean you need to go out business as usual," said Dr. Stanton.

Dr. Stanton said newer tests, called antigen tests, are coming out now. He said these tests are designed to more rapidly detect the virus.

Dr. Stanton also said there really isn’t much difference between the rapid tests and tests that give you your results more slowly. He said they’ve both proved to have some issues with giving false negative or false positive results.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lockdown at South Central Regional Jail after inmates test positive

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
With a total now of five active cases in the facility, the lockdown was issued to limit movement within the jail.

News

Toddler stable after accidental shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A 2-year-old is said to be stable after what Kentucky State Police call an accidental shooting Saturday night in Greenup County.

Local

University of Charleston prepares for uncertain men’s soccer season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Last season's national champions will have no opportunity to defend their title.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, one death Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 425 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 34,982 cases.

Sports

Paintsville Halting Athletic Programs For Now

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers to halt athletic practices due to rising COVID numbers in Johnson County

Latest News

News

Marshall Child Development Academy closed after possible COVID exposure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Child Development Academy at Marshall University is closed for the first half of the week due to possible exposures to COVID-19.

Video

For chaelesse 6:00 hit

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Camper catches fire on Kanawha Boulevard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A camper caught fire on a section of Kanawha Boulevard that runs parallel with I-77 Sunday afternoon.

News

Cases of COVID-19 surpass 100,000 in Ohio

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Cases of COVID-19 in Ohio surpassed the 100,000 mark Sunday.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | Eight more deaths at health care center reported

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
All reported deaths were from a health care facility in Mercer County.

News

White coats fill Pikeville park for Black Lives Matter

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The University of Pikeville and Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a protest in the Pikeville City Park Saturday, standing in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement.