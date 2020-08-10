Advertisement

Lockdown at South Central Regional Jail after inmates test positive

With a total now of five active cases in the facility, the lockdown was issued to limit movement within the jail.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Central Regional Jail is on lockdown after four inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

With a total now of five active cases in the facility, the lockdown was issued to limit movement within the jail.

The cases are in two housing units. Two other inmates are showing symptoms, but the 29 others who were potentially exposed are not.

Each inmate in the two units are being screened for symptoms and fevers twice a day.

Jail officials say enhanced testing is ongoing for inmates and staff, just as it did back in June. During that testing, all came back negative.

Currently there are 416 inmates in the jail.

