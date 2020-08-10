Midland Star To Play In Dallas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill received quite an invite Sunday as he’ll be playing in the Blue-Grey All-Star game in early 2021. The game will be played at AT& T Stadium Monday January 25th. In 2019, Caudill had a monster year where he helped lead the Knights to the WV Class AAA state championship game. He rushed for 1,938 yards on 264 carries which is good for an average of 19 carries for 138 per game. He scored 15 touchdowns and earned 1st team All-State and was named co-MVP of that state title game back in December.

