Advertisement

New W.Va. Stress hotline 877-HELP304 available

The hotline is open 24 hours a day for anyone dealing with stress.
The hotline is open 24 hours a day for anyone dealing with stress.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a brand new hotline in West Virginia for anyone who’s experiencing stress.

“Not everybody’s story is the same,” said crisis counselor Evan Smith.

Smith answers when people need a person to talk with. He can be reached by phone, online chat or text.

Smith’s main job is to listen, problem solve and help with stress management.

“We’ve had a lot of training dealing with what people are going through,” Smith said.

The free, anonymous service is just days old. It’s run by First Choice Services, a call center that also answers 2-1-1 calls and provides other hotline counseling.

The new hotline is funded by federal dollars and administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

“We want to give people a place they can call sort out their feelings, emotions, talk with someone who is completely non-judgmental,” said First Choice Services communication director Sheila Moran.

Studies show it’s something West Virginians may need, created after First Choice Services reported a 15% percent increase in calls to the 2-1-1 hotline related to COVID-19.

A study by the CDC in 2018 cited West Virginia as having the worst mental health of any state, which is another reason for the hotline.

Crisis counselors help by providing information or just listening.

“Say you know I have been drinking a lot more than I used to, and that may not mean they need to go into a treatment facility but may need some solid stress management strategies,” Moran said.

Crisis counselors like Smith can also give information on COVID testing, food pantries, or help with any other assistance at all hours.

“We have found that often we are the very first person they are telling their story to,” Moran said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky school districts making changes to schedules after Beshear recommendation

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Superintendents across Kentucky are now having to adjust their schools’ schedules after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools wait until Sept. 28 to begin in-person learning.

Kentucky

What will change on your child’s school bus due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Each bus in Floyd County, Kentucky, will be equipped with a sanitization station for students to use when boarding and exiting.

Local

Gov. Beshear increases capacity at bars and restaurants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Beginning August 11, the governor says bars and restaurants are allowed to increase capacity to 50 percent. However, officials say a number of guidelines must be met.

News

Ice cream truck gives back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
An ice cream truck in Cabell County is starting to get popular in Barboursville, and it has quite a story behind it.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky Gov. recommends start of in-person classes be delayed until September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
During a conference call with school superintendents Monday, Beshear told districts they should wait until at least Sept. 28 to begin classes.

Local

Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 29-year-old woman and 80-year-old man have tested positive as of Monday.

Local

12 new COVID-19 cases tied to outbreak at Meigs County long-term care facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the cases are at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING

Updated: 3 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Studio 3

Weight lifting and kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

News

Kentucky Gov. teases update on schools for Monday briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Three days after the Kentucky Education Association released a statement speaking against resuming in-person learning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on schools during his Monday briefing.