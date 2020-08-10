Advertisement

No fall sports for Mid-South Conference

Member Shawnee State hopes to still play non-conference competitions this fall
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WSAZ) -- Another day....another cancellation of fall sports for one school in our region. The Mid-South Conference announced Monday that they are postponing fall sports to the spring of 2021 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward said the decision comes following last week’s administrative council meetings and subsequent approval by the MSC Council of Presidents.

Shawnee State plays in the MSC and the sports affecting them are cross country, volleyball and soccer. On their Twitter page, they said “SSU is committed to following local, state, & CDC guidelines as we continue to work toward return to play.” This doesn’t mean the Bears won’t be competing this fall. Shawnee State athletics told WSAZ that they “are working towards having fall sports at Shawnee State. We just aren’t playing conference games.”

The regular-season conference schedule is slated to precede the championships in the spring.

Conference regular season and tournament dates will be announced following the NAIA's release of national championships dates.

