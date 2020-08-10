Advertisement

Police: 12 protesters in Louisville arrested, charged

(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say 12 protesters in Kentucky’s largest city were arrested after they blocked roadways, surrounded vehicles, shot paintballs and destroyed property.

Louisville police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a statement that eight people were charged Saturday with felonies and four were charged with misdemeanors.

Not all of the charges were available early Sunday, but the Courier Journal reported some counts included first-degree riot, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse.

Global protests on behalf of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, George Floyd in Minnesota and others have been part of a national reckoning over racism and police brutality. Demonstrations have been taking place daily in Louisville since May.

