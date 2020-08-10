Advertisement

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

Portland police officers walk through the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing protesters from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
Portland police officers walk through the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing protesters from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to a police union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires.

Police forced a couple hundred people away from the building shortly after they had arrived from a nearby park.

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days.

A fire inside the union building Saturday night led authorities to declare a riot and force protesters away from the offices.

Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: moments ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.

National

McDonald’s suing ousted CEO

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

National

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Police: Rape suspect killed accuser after release from Va. jail due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJLA Staff
After a car chase, authorities say they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken into custody but died from his injuries just days later.

National

NY Times: White House reached out to S.D. gov about adding Trump to Rushmore

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under President Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

Coronavirus

Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Concerns about school infrastructure are adding momentum to plans in some districts, even in colder climates, to take classes outdoors for the sake of student and teacher health.

National Politics

Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this election year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
For all the secrecy and speculation that typically surrounds the search for a vice presidential candidate, the decision rarely sways an election. But ahead of Joe Biden’s imminent announcement, this year could be different.

National

Protests continue in Portland as some decry violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.