Sciotoville Community Schools will operate in-person classes based on virus level

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In-person classes for Sciotoville Community Schools will operate based on what level of virus spread Scioto County is under at the time.

School officials say when the county is under Yellow or Level 1, 100 percent of students doing in-person learning will attend classes while following social distancing.

Masks will be required for students in Grade 3-12, while they will be “expected” for kindergarten to Second Grade.

When in Code Orange, or Level 2, classes will be at 50 percent capacity, and split into groups. One group of students will attend class on Monday and Wednesday, and the other will go in Tuesday and Thursday.

Social distancing, and mask guidelines are the same.

In Code Red or Level 3, classes will be held at 25 percent capacity with District Identified students coming to class. Others would learn virtual.

Under Code Purple, or Level 4 which means severe exposure and spread, buildings will be closed and virtual learning is in effect for every student.

For more details on the district’s plans, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

