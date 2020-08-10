Toddler stable after accidental shooting

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 2-year-old is said to be stable after what Kentucky State Police call an accidental shooting Saturday night in Greenup County.

It happened at a home on Summer Street in Flatwoods.

Troopers say it appears the toddler found an unsecured firearm and was able to discharge the weapon.

The child was shot in the head.

Troopers say the case remains under investigation.

