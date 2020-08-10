Advertisement

What will change on your child’s school bus due to COVID-19

School bus in Floyd County, Kentucky
School bus in Floyd County, Kentucky(WSAZ/ Kimberly Keagy)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For many students, the school day begins long before they walk through the doors but, rather, at the bus stop. There are some changes students in our area should expect when riding the bus this year.

“All parents will give us confirmation that they are going to take the children’s temperature before they come to get on the bus and board the bus in the morning,” said Joe Marson, transportation director for Floyd County Schools. “We’re going to ask to follow social distancing guidelines at bus stops.”

Students will also have their temperatures taken upon entering the school.

Each bus will be equipped with a sanitization station for students to use when boarding and exiting.

“Depending on the model, it will have a mounted sanitization device that they [students] will quickly sanitize their hands upon entering and exiting the bus,” Marson said.

All riders and drivers will be required to wear face masks. To assist the district in contract tracing, students will have assigned seats. On morning routes, rider attendance will be documented on the ride list before unloading at school. For afternoon routes, rider attendance will be documented on the rider list before the bus leaves the school.

“We want all kids from the same household to sit close in proximity,” Marson said. “They will just board from the back to the front to minimize the traffic and travel past each other as they’re sitting in their seats.”

After each bus run is complete, buses will be sanitized.

