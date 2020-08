HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Two local girls are now representing West Virginia on a national level.

Madelyn Price and Kantley Mckown were state representatives in the All-Star United States Pageant System.

Madelyn is Miss All-Star United States.

Kantley is Miss Teen All-Star United States.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.