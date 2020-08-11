10-year-old boy among 4 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, including a 10-year-old boy.
The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.
The cases involve a 71-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.
Overall, the county has had 131 positive cases and one death from the virus.
Eighty-one people have recovered, while 49 cases remain active.
