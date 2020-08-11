Advertisement

10-year-old boy among 4 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, including a 10-year-old boy.
Four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, including a 10-year-old boy.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, including a 10-year-old boy.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

The cases involve a 71-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.

Overall, the county has had 131 positive cases and one death from the virus.

Eighty-one people have recovered, while 49 cases remain active.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. DeWine, doctors offer guidelines on how to return to school safely

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and doctors from area hospitals offered guidelines on how students will be able to return to schools safely.

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Firefighters said a vape pen overheated after being left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer.

News

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Firefighters said a vape pen was left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 562 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Latest News

Local

Woman hit and killed on U.S. 119 in Logan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 119 North in the Crawley Dip area.

News

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The trucks can deliver both hot and cold meals across the state.

Local

Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly threatening W.Va. judge by mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The communications were part of a scheme to extort money from the judge by claiming she illegally handled a case against the suspect in 2010. At that time, she served as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.

Local

Serving up donuts for a purpose

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
The event was meant to work as a fundraiser for 31 programs that benefit the low-income community.

Local

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, Ronald Cochran Jr., of Culloden is in the Western Regional Jail Tuesday pending arraignment in Circuit Court.

Studio 3

Tony Cavalier on magnitudes of earthquakes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.