10-year-old boy among 4 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, including a 10-year-old boy.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

The cases involve a 71-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.

Overall, the county has had 131 positive cases and one death from the virus.

Eighty-one people have recovered, while 49 cases remain active.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.