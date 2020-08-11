Advertisement

Additional deaths related to COVID-19 reported in W.Va.

By Kristen Bentley
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths include a 72-year old woman from Logan County, a 71-year old woman from Wyoming County, an 89-year old woman from Mercer County, an 82-year old woman from Mercer County, an 89-year old woman from Grant County and an 83-year old woman from Grant County.

This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 147.

The DHHR says as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 330,447 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,875 total cases.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

1,865 cases are considered active in the state.

5,863 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (672/27), Boone (105/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (66/1), Cabell (399/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (153/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (229/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (947/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (94/0), Logan (246/0), Marion (188/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (63/0), McDowell (60/1), Mercer (203/0), Mineral (123/2), Mingo (180/2), Monongalia (933/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (199/1), Raleigh (251/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (14/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (210/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (244/12), Wyoming (34/0).

News

Men arrested for child trafficking

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said additional charges are expected to be filed against other people that are under investigation.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | The Humidity Is Up, But The Heat Remains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Starting Tuesday evening but especially by Wednesday through Friday, the afternoon heat and humidity will be too hard for the atmosphere to handle without rain.

News

Armed robbery at convenience store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a convenience store in Huntington.

News

Hole in the road shuts down slow lane, sidewalk on Kanawha Blvd.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
A large hole in the road has closed one lane of Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston Tuesday morning.

Local

Huntington City Council approves new HPD body cameras, shows support of medical marijuana commerce

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Monday night, City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 56 body-worn cameras and the tech equipment associated with them.

Video

Shawnee State students use summer break to make face shields

Updated: 12 hours ago
Shawnee State University students in the plastics engineering technology program have spent their time off making Personal Protective Equipment for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

W.Va. doctor found guilty in federal trial of illegally distributing painkillers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The verdict against Ricky L. Houdersheldt, 68, an osteopath, came after a six-day federal jury trial.

Video

Clay County schools give green light to re-entry plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Clay County Board of Education voted Monday evening on a final re-entry plan to send to the state for approval. The plan gives parents two options to choose from: a blended model or the West Virginia Virtual School.

Local

Florida fugitive arrested in Floyd County, Ky.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say they received a complaint about a suspicious man armed with a handgun in the Ivel community.

Local

Lewis County Board of Education delays in-person classes until Nov. 5

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Meanwhile, all students in the county will start online instruction beginning Sept. 8.