Armed robbery at convenience store
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a convenience store in Huntington.
It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Police officers tell WSAZ that the person took money from the cash register and ran away.
A K-9 is currently searching the area for the armed robber.
Officers say no one was injured.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.