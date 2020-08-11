Armed robbery at convenience store

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a convenience store in Huntington.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue.

Police officers tell WSAZ that the person took money from the cash register and ran away.

A K-9 is currently searching the area for the armed robber.

Officers say no one was injured.

