Armed robbery at convenience store

Police say the person took money from the cash register and ran away.
Police say the person took money from the cash register and ran away.(Ricardo Ribeiro)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a convenience store in Huntington.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue.

Police officers tell WSAZ that the person took money from the cash register and ran away.

A K-9 is currently searching the area for the armed robber.

Officers say no one was injured.

