Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made nearly a year after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle walking home from a gas station.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, Ronald Cochran Jr., of Culloden is in the Western Regional Jail Tuesday pending arraignment in Circuit Court.

Cochran is accused of hitting Roxanne Boardman on U.S. 60 during the early morning hours of August 15, 2019.

Cochran is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

