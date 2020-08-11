Beshear ‘feeling better’; governor and his family negative for COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his live Tuesday afternoon news conference to give updates on COVID-19.

This comes after the governor canceled another event earlier in the day saying he and the first lady weren’t feeling well. His office said he wouldn’t attend the event out of “an abundance of caution.”

Later, the governor’s office said Gov. Beshear was feeling better and that he and his family had tested negative for COVID-19.

Instead of a live news conference Tuesday afternoon, the governor did a Facebook video to give updates.

In that video update, the governor said this:

“This morning, late in the morning, started feeling bad, and with a lot of the symptoms that can suggest COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “Because of that, immediately isolated. Canceled events we had in the afternoon. A couple of hours later, was able to get one of the PCR tests that has come back negative.”

The governor’s next live update will be Wednesday at 4 p.m.

