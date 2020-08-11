Advertisement

Beshear ‘feeling better’; governor and his family negative for COVID

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his live Tuesday afternoon news conference to give updates on COVID-19.

This comes after the governor canceled another event earlier in the day saying he and the first lady weren’t feeling well. His office said he wouldn’t attend the event out of “an abundance of caution.”

Later, the governor’s office said Gov. Beshear was feeling better and that he and his family had tested negative for COVID-19.

Instead of a live news conference Tuesday afternoon, the governor did a Facebook video to give updates.

In that video update, the governor said this:

“This morning, late in the morning, started feeling bad, and with a lot of the symptoms that can suggest COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “Because of that, immediately isolated. Canceled events we had in the afternoon. A couple of hours later, was able to get one of the PCR tests that has come back negative.”

The governor’s next live update will be Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 562 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Local

Woman hit and killed on U.S. 119 in Logan County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 119 North in the Crawley Dip area.

News

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The trucks can deliver both hot and cold meals across the state.

Local

Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly threatening W.Va. judge by mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The communications were part of a scheme to extort money from the judge by claiming she illegally handled a case against the suspect in 2010. At that time, she served as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.

Local

Serving up donuts for a purpose

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
The event was meant to work as a fundraiser for 31 programs that benefit the low-income community.

Latest News

Local

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, Ronald Cochran Jr., of Culloden is in the Western Regional Jail Tuesday pending arraignment in Circuit Court.

Studio 3

Tony Cavalier on magnitudes of earthquakes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

News

Floyd County Schools to begin year online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Classes will still begin on September 8, but will only be taught online until September 28.

News

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The lawsuit claims the company increased the price of a dozen eggs from $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30.

Local

Jury selected in trial against former Marshall student

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.