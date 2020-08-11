Advertisement

Carter County Schools changes back to school plans

Carter County Schools will begin the school year with virtual classes.
Carter County Schools will begin the school year with virtual classes.(AP Images)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools will now begin the upcoming school year with fully virtual classes.

The decision follows Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to reconsider back to school plans due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district said teachers will use a variety of online platforms, including Google Classroom and Zoom, to provide lessons to students. These virtual classes will begin on the first day of school, August 26, and continue through at least September 25.

Schools will reach out to families about picking up Chromebooks, accessing lessons and communicating with teachers.

All Carter County School parking lots will be used as hotspots for students to access the internet.

