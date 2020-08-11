Advertisement

Clay County schools give green light to re-entry plan

Includes a blended learning option and a virtual learning model
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Clay County Board of Education voted Monday evening on a final re-entry plan to send to the state for approval. The plan gives parents two options to choose from: a blended model or the West Virginia Virtual School.

For parents who choose the blended learning model, grades K through eight will be in school four days a week, with Wednesday being a remote learning and deep cleaning day. While high school students will be divided into two groups and go to school either Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, Friday.

Clay county schools re-entry phases.
Clay county schools re-entry phases.(Tori Yorgey)

Superintendent Joe Paxton said they ordered individual desks for elementary students to ensure social distancing and they also ordered plastic dividers that the elementary students will have on each desk.

Paxton also said elementary students will have assigned seating at the desks.

For parents who choose the blended learning model for high school students, their child will be placed in one group and attend school two of the five days. But currently the school is still figuring out how to divide the two groups.

“We’ll try to use as much flexibility as possible when placing those students based on what their needs are,” Paxton said.

Paxton also said high school students will have block scheduling for this year due to COVID, meaning instead of their usual eight classes per day, they will only have four to minimize exposure.

“We’ve tried to put every step in place to make this a successful year for our students, safety for a students and staff is our number on priority. I think it’s important we get our kids back in school.”

Paxton said face coverings or masks are mandated for all students while on the school bus but only mandated for grades 3 through 12 while inside school during a time when social distancing cannot be maintained.

“We have (also) purchased neck gaiters that will go up over the face that were pre-approved by the health department for every student.”

School officials are highly encouraging masks or face coverings for grades K through 2 when outside of the school bus, as well.

The school says their full plan will be on uploaded to the school website on Tuesday for the public to see.

Clay County schools give green light to re-entry plan

