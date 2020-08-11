Coronavirus case count increases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24-hours by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments.

The new cases bring the total to 246 cases for the county since the beginning of the outbreak.

The health departments also confirmed Tuesday that 16 more people have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 189.

No additional hospitalizations have been reported.

