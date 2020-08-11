COVID-19 Ky. | 562 new cases, 8 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 35,793 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 562 of which were new cases.

Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Beshear reported eight new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 783 Kentuckians who have died from virus-related complications.

The deaths reported Tuesday include an 86-year-old man from Grant County; a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 54, 65 and 84, and two men, ages 75 and 93, from Jefferson County; and a 60-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 711,017 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.87%.

At least 8,819 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear cancelled his news conference Tuesday afternoon after not feeling well. He was tested for COVID-19, and that test came back negative.

