Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 562 new cases, 8 deaths

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 35,793 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 562 of which were newly reported.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 35,793 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 562 of which were newly reported.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 35,793 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 562 of which were new cases.

Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Beshear reported eight new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 783 Kentuckians who have died from virus-related complications.

The deaths reported Tuesday include an 86-year-old man from Grant County; a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 54, 65 and 84, and two men, ages 75 and 93, from Jefferson County; and a 60-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 711,017 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.87%.

At least 8,819 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear cancelled his news conference Tuesday afternoon after not feeling well. He was tested for COVID-19, and that test came back negative.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nicholas County educators approve school plans

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The plans include school starting for students in the county on Sept. 8, whether remote or in the classroom.

News

Gov. DeWine, doctors offer guidelines on how to return to school safely

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and doctors from area hospitals offered guidelines on how students will be able to return to schools safely.

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Firefighters said a vape pen overheated after being left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer.

News

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Firefighters said a vape pen was left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer.

Local

10-year-old boy among 4 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The other cases involve a 71-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old woman.

Latest News

Local

Woman hit and killed on U.S. 119 in Logan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 119 North in the Crawley Dip area.

News

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The trucks can deliver both hot and cold meals across the state.

Local

Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly threatening W.Va. judge by mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The communications were part of a scheme to extort money from the judge by claiming she illegally handled a case against the suspect in 2010. At that time, she served as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.

Local

Serving up donuts for a purpose

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
The event was meant to work as a fundraiser for 31 programs that benefit the low-income community.

Local

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, Ronald Cochran Jr., of Culloden is in the Western Regional Jail Tuesday pending arraignment in Circuit Court.

Studio 3

Tony Cavalier on magnitudes of earthquakes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.