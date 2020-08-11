Florida fugitive arrested in Floyd County, Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A fugitive from Florida was arrested in the Ivel area, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Kenneth Mullins, 68, of Lakeland, Florida, was wanted on charges of failing to comply with sex offender registry laws and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies say they received a complaint about a suspicious man armed with a handgun in the Ivel community.

Mullins was taken to the Floyd County Jail, awaiting extradition to Florida. The Pikeville Police Department assisted in his arrest.

