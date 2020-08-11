Advertisement

Floyd County Schools to begin year online

Floyd County Schools will begin the year with online only classes.
Floyd County Schools will begin the year with online only classes.(AP Images)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County students will begin the 2020-2021 year learning remotely, following a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear to modify the beginning of the school year.

Superintendent Danny Adkins said all classes will still begin on September 8, but in-person classes will not begin until September 28 for students who have chosen that learning option.

The school district is working to distribute digital devices to all students to use for online instruction, but Adkins said the process might take a few weeks with 5,600 students to safety equip.

“I want to thank our incredible district and school folks right now as they have been getting ready to start the year in a situation that none of us have ever experienced,” Adkins said. “I also want to say a special thanks to all our parents and students who have reached out with support and encouragement in these unfamiliar times for us.”

For the latest information on the return to school, visit the WSAZ Back to School & Beyond page.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

