Hole in the road shuts down slow lane, sidewalk on Kanawha Blvd.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large hole in the road has closed one lane of Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston Tuesday morning.

Metro dispatchers sent an alert to the WSAZ newsroom about the hole around 4 Tuesday morning.

According to the alert, the westbound slow lane and sidewalk area in the 1500 block on Kanawha Blvd. East is shut down.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through this area.

Crews have the hole blocked off.

