Huntington City Council approves new HPD body cameras, shows support of medical marijuana commerce

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – New body cameras will be coming to the Huntington Police Department.

Monday night, City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 56 body-worn cameras and the tech equipment associated with them.

The overall cost is a little more than $200,000 and will bring the department to 112 cameras.

The city of Huntington’s IT department will be hiring an additional support technician to help oversee the body camera program. That employee will answer to the city’s IT director and city manager to help provide a layer of separation between the police department and the file storage.

In other business Monday, Council sent a message to medical marijuana growers, processors and dispensaries: we want your business.

Council passed a resolution to show support to these types of businesses within Huntington city limits to participate in the tax benefits of the industry. Mayor Steve Williams said the city does not need to change the zoning laws to include these businesses, saying they fall under existing rules for retail businesses, commercial greenhouses, indoor manufacturing and processing.

