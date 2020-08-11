Advertisement

Jury selection underway in trail against former Marshall student

This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
7/31/19 Hardin was expelled after new sexual assault charges emerged.
7/31/19 Hardin was expelled after new sexual assault charges emerged.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against a former Marshall University student accused of sexually assaulting two women.

Joseph Chase Hardin is charged with sexually assaulting two women in 2018.

The Marshall University student was expelled last year after those charges were filed. The university said it followed state and federal regulations, including issuing a no-contact order.

Hardin has been out on bond since December.

Hardin has completed a jail sentence for battery. Those charges stemmed from a separate case. Hardin was serving a three year probation but the judge in that case reinstated a jail sentence once new allegations against Hardin came to light.

Officials tell WSAZ.com the hope is to get the jury seated by Tuesday afternoon.

This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

