Lewis County Board of Education delays in-person classes until Nov. 5

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Lewis County Board of Education decided Monday night to not resume in-person classes until Nov. 5, according to Superintendent Jamie Weddington.

Meanwhile, all students in the county will start online instruction beginning Sept. 8. That virtual instruction will continue through Nov. 4.

Classes were originally scheduled to resume Aug. 26.

The decision came after Gov. Andy Beshear advised school districts to wait until Sept. 28 to resume in-person learning. Beshear held a news conference earlier Monday, outlining his concerns.

