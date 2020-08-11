Marshall athlete tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Marshall University student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 after almost 200 athletic department members were tested for the virus on Sunday.

According to a tweet from Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, 196 athletes, coaches and staff were tested as part of the school’s COVID-19 protocol. It is unknown what sport the athlete who tested positive plays.

“This is a credit to our student-athletes for adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and doing what it takes to maintain safe conditions while competing,” Hamrick said. “I’m proud of them and for how they represent Marshall Athletics.”

Hamrick said the Marshall football team began practice on July 31. It has since completed seven practices, three of which were in full pads.

We just finished our first football practice of preseason camp. We’re taking every precaution to protect our student-athletes, coaches and staff members on and off the field. Thank you to everyone who is helping us make this happen, especially our great student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/vBJj6w0OBD — Mike Hamrick (@TheHerdAD) July 31, 2020

