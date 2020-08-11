Advertisement

Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly threatening W.Va. judge by mail

A man from Massachusetts was arrested on charges that he allegedly threatened a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge by mail.
A man from Massachusetts was arrested on charges that he allegedly threatened a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge by mail.(MGN photo)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Massachusetts was arrested on charges that he allegedly threatened a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge by mail, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office.

Keith Lessard, 40, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was taken into custody on a federal criminal complaint.

According to the Tuesday release, the communications were part of a scheme to extort money from the judge by claiming she illegally handled a case against Lessard in 2010. At that time, she served as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.

There was no evidence to support Lessard’s claims, according to the release.

If convicted, Lessard faces up to two years in prison.

