Men arrested for child trafficking

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple Kanawha Valley law enforcement agencies have teamed to investigate people trafficking children and soliciting minors in the area.

Over the weekend, two men were arrested and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said additional charges are expected to be filed against other people that are under investigation.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Mark Alan Armstead, 59, of Dunbar, was arrested for soliciting and traveling to engage in sex with a minor. Investigators said he was caught trying to lure a 13-year-old boy to meet him to engage in sex acts.

Jonathan Vazquez-Gonzales, 35, of Nitro, was arrested for soliciting and traveling to engage in sex with a minor, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said he was caught trying to lure a 14-year-old girl to meet him to engage in sex acts.

The charges against Armstead and Vazquez-Gonzales are felonies and carry sentences of 5 to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 fines.

These investigations were conducted by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

