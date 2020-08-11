More heat and storms on the horizon for the Tri-State

A fascinating night from the weather center where we have been tracking a derecho wind storm that has crossed a piece of seven states on its way from the Midwest into our area. FORTUNATELY the storm has lost much of its intensity and will lose even more overnight as it passes through our region.

Winds were clocked between 70 and 100 miles per hour as the storm raked Illinois, but as of 10 p.m. those winds had been halved to around 50 miles per hour. From Chicago and Champaign to South Bend and Indianapolis, trees have been felled, power is out and the cleanup has begun.

Overnight as those cells encounter a drier air mass in our region they will weaken farther and a passing shower or thunderstorm will affect parts of southern Ohio, northern and eastern Kentucky and perhaps far western West Virginia.

Since the storm line is moving at 40 miles per hour, a peak gust to 40 should be realized along the AA Highway west of Grayson and Route 52 west of Portsmouth. Of more impressive stature, the late night sky will flicker for a few hours as heat lightning illuminates the sky from Huntington westward.

Meanwhile, folks living points east into the Kanawha Valley may well take advantage of the fair skies to enjoy a few shooting stars as the Perseid meteor shower of August is underway.

Tuesday will feature a hazy summer sun and increased stickiness as highs aim for 90 for a third straight day, making for our fourth heat wave of the summer.

Starting Tuesday evening but especially by Wednesday through Friday the afternoon heat and humidity will be too hard for the atmosphere to handle without rain. So we will be back on gully washer watch to close out the week.

