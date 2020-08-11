Advertisement

More heat and storms on the horizon for the Tri-State

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fascinating night from the weather center where we have been tracking a derecho wind storm that has crossed a piece of seven states on its way from the Midwest into our area. FORTUNATELY the storm has lost much of its intensity and will lose even more overnight as it passes through our region.

Winds were clocked between 70 and 100 miles per hour as the storm raked Illinois, but as of 10 p.m. those winds had been halved to around 50 miles per hour. From Chicago and Champaign to South Bend and Indianapolis, trees have been felled, power is out and the cleanup has begun.

Overnight as those cells encounter a drier air mass in our region they will weaken farther and a passing shower or thunderstorm will affect parts of southern Ohio, northern and eastern Kentucky and perhaps far western West Virginia.

Since the storm line is moving at 40 miles per hour, a peak gust to 40 should be realized along the AA Highway west of Grayson and Route 52 west of Portsmouth. Of more impressive stature, the late night sky will flicker for a few hours as heat lightning illuminates the sky from Huntington westward.

Meanwhile, folks living points east into the Kanawha Valley may well take advantage of the fair skies to enjoy a few shooting stars as the Perseid meteor shower of August is underway.

Tuesday will feature a hazy summer sun and increased stickiness as highs aim for 90 for a third straight day, making for our fourth heat wave of the summer.

Starting Tuesday evening but especially by Wednesday through Friday the afternoon heat and humidity will be too hard for the atmosphere to handle without rain. So we will be back on gully washer watch to close out the week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says hazy, humid conditions will give way to an increased chance of showers and storms later in the week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Extending The Weekend Sunshine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
After a week-long hiatus, the 90s made their return on Sunday and will stick around for the next several days. Rain has also been on hold for many - in fact, over a week in some locations. However, storm chances will also ramp up in the coming days.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Inching hotter before storm chances return

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Afternoon temperatures on Sunday and Monday will reach the low to mid 90s as fairly dry conditions continue to dominate across the Tri-State. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will round out the upcoming week, which should eventually knock down temperatures slightly towards the end.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat returns, will stick around

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
After nearly a week in which high temperatures stayed below average, hotter temperatures are back for the weekend and beyond. Humidity will stay at a manageable level for the next few days, then a surge in moisture brings the sticky feel back along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Video

Drew's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
The heat is back on for the weekend, with highs around 90 both days.

News

Heat back on this weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
Highs made the upper 80s on Friday but are now set to soar back to 90 or better starting this weekend.

Forecast

On The Edge Of A Heat-Wave Weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
It has been almost a week since we sweated through the last days of July. Tony says your back porch thermometer is not through with the 90s yet.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT

Video

Tony's Thursday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a weekend with the heat on the rise.