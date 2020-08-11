Advertisement

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice announces new meal delivery trucks that will be used to provide food to seniors across the state.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice announces new meal delivery trucks that will be used to provide food to seniors across the state.(WSAZ)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services has a new tool to provide meals to those in need across the state.

Gov. Jim Justice joined Senior Services leaders on Tuesday to unveil the first 16 meal delivery trucks. An additional 27 vehicles have been purchased and will hit the roads in the coming weeks.

The trucks are capable of delivering both hot and cold meals to seniors in West Virginia. Around $1 million was spent to purchase the new vehicles.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, closing many senior centers that provided free meals daily, demand for delivered meals has increased greatly. The Bureau of Senior Services expects meal delivery to increase by more than 500,000 meals in 2020 compared to last year.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 562 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Local

Woman hit and killed on U.S. 119 in Logan County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 119 North in the Crawley Dip area.

Local

Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly threatening W.Va. judge by mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The communications were part of a scheme to extort money from the judge by claiming she illegally handled a case against the suspect in 2010. At that time, she served as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.

Local

Serving up donuts for a purpose

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
The event was meant to work as a fundraiser for 31 programs that benefit the low-income community.

Latest News

Local

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, Ronald Cochran Jr., of Culloden is in the Western Regional Jail Tuesday pending arraignment in Circuit Court.

Studio 3

Tony Cavalier on magnitudes of earthquakes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

News

Floyd County Schools to begin year online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Classes will still begin on September 8, but will only be taught online until September 28.

News

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The lawsuit claims the company increased the price of a dozen eggs from $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30.

Local

Beshear ‘feeling better’; governor and his family negative for COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This comes after the governor canceled another event earlier in the day saying he and the first lady weren’t feeling well.

Local

Jury selected in trial against former Marshall student

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.