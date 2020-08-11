Nicholas County educators approve school plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nicholas County teacher Christy Cottrill is preparing her English curriculum at Summersville Middle School.

She has spent the last two day collaborating with other teachers.

“We want to catch the gaps and fill them in as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Cottrill said.

Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick is the superintendent for Nicholas County Schools. She and her staff are making sure teachers like Cottrill and students are safe.

She said the county’s school plans for this year amid the pandemic are built for flexibility, but with efficient learning the focus. The plans were partially based on responses from parents, something Burge-Tetrick has worked around the clock to provide.

“One-third of the population requested blended learning, a third of the population requested five-day-a-week, and one-third requested remote learning,” she said.

To accommodate, Nicholas County Schools came up with three options.

One is a fully virtual option through the state.

“Individuals that want to do complete learning from home stay for one semester,” Burge-Tetrick said.

The second is a blended option with two days of in-class learning, and three days of remote.

In the third option, parents can request their child go to school for four days instead of two, and Nicholas County Schools will work with parents on that option if space is available.

Burge-Tetrick said they will give parents three weeks to decide which option works for their child.

“The first three weeks will have the two-day plan and then after it will continue with two days,” she said.

Masks in school are required, and teachers will wear face shields.

The county Board of Education approved the purchase of temperature detectors, so temperatures will be taken at the door.

Nicholas County Schools will also follow guidelines recommended by the West Virginia Board of Education.

Some concerns Burge-Tetrick said West Virginia schools have as the year starts is having enough substitutes to cover if teachers are sick.

“If the teacher calls off because the teacher is ill, we may have several classes that we can’t find sub teachers for,” she said.

Above all, Cottrill said she will be available for students, no matter what path they chose.

“Our students right now during this historical experience are going to remember the ones that helps them stay calm,” Cottrill said.

The groups for the rotating schedule will be sent out to parents in the next weeks.

