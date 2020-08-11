Advertisement

Parents and students react to delayed in-person classes in Lewis County, Ky.

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For parents who struggled to try and teach their children how to understand online lessons after they were sent home in March, in-person classes can’t come soon enough.

"I was trying to help them with their homework and I couldn't even do it. I feel like they do need help with it and I couldn't even help them," said Sandra Clark.

But for Clark and several other parents and students at Lewis County Schools in Kentucky, that in-person learning option will be replaced with virtual learning for nine weeks following the Sept. 8 start date.

According to Superintendent Jamie Weddington, all students will start out learning virtually and then those who signed up for in-person will be able to switch to the classroom by Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“Probably at the six to seven-week range, we’ll go back and survey our parents again. We’ll see what our numbers are here locally and then we’ll make a decision here locally, and then we’ll make a decision to see if we feel comfortable going back in person,” Weddington said.

This decision to delay in-person classes until Nov. 4 comes after Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to postpone in-person learning to late September.

With roughly a month of all students learning online at Lewis County Schools, students like Kasey Guffey, who originally chose the online option, says she may feel safer returning to in-person classes instead.

“If the virus would potentially calm down by November, then I would consider going back,” Guffey said.

Weddington says since Lewis County generally has spotty internet connection, their staff is working on preparing hotspots for students to download their assignments. In addition, some sort of plan is in the works, where small groups would be able to come in-person to the district and get one-on-one help from teachers with their online assignments.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greenup County Schools announce calendar changes

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Greenup County School students will begin class in a non-traditional sense on Sept. 8.

News

Traffic stop leads to police pursuit

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several members of law enforcement were gathered in the community of West Side in Kanawha County.

Video

Parents and students react to delayed in-person classes in Lewis County, Ky.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents and students react to delayed in-person classes in Lewis County, Ky.

Local

Nicholas County educators approve school plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The plans include school starting for students in the county on Sept. 8, whether remote or in the classroom.

Latest News

News

Gov. DeWine, doctors offer guidelines on how to return to school safely

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and doctors from area hospitals offered guidelines on how students will be able to return to schools safely.

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Firefighters said a vape pen overheated after being left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer.

News

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Firefighters said a vape pen was left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer.

Local

10-year-old boy among 4 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The other cases involve a 71-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old woman.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 562 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Local

Woman hit and killed on U.S. 119 in Logan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 119 North in the Crawley Dip area.