Parents and students react to delayed in-person classes in Lewis County, Ky.

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For parents who struggled to try and teach their children how to understand online lessons after they were sent home in March, in-person classes can’t come soon enough.

"I was trying to help them with their homework and I couldn't even do it. I feel like they do need help with it and I couldn't even help them," said Sandra Clark.

But for Clark and several other parents and students at Lewis County Schools in Kentucky, that in-person learning option will be replaced with virtual learning for nine weeks following the Sept. 8 start date.

According to Superintendent Jamie Weddington, all students will start out learning virtually and then those who signed up for in-person will be able to switch to the classroom by Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“Probably at the six to seven-week range, we’ll go back and survey our parents again. We’ll see what our numbers are here locally and then we’ll make a decision here locally, and then we’ll make a decision to see if we feel comfortable going back in person,” Weddington said.

This decision to delay in-person classes until Nov. 4 comes after Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to postpone in-person learning to late September.

With roughly a month of all students learning online at Lewis County Schools, students like Kasey Guffey, who originally chose the online option, says she may feel safer returning to in-person classes instead.

“If the virus would potentially calm down by November, then I would consider going back,” Guffey said.

Weddington says since Lewis County generally has spotty internet connection, their staff is working on preparing hotspots for students to download their assignments. In addition, some sort of plan is in the works, where small groups would be able to come in-person to the district and get one-on-one help from teachers with their online assignments.

