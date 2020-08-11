Advertisement

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

A second lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General's Office claims Merchants Distributors LLC increased egg prices by more than 200 percent for shoppers during the pandemic.
A second lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General's Office claims Merchants Distributors LLC increased egg prices by more than 200 percent for shoppers during the pandemic.(KY3)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a second lawsuit against an egg supplier for driving up prices during coronavirus shutdowns.

Morrisey said North Carolina egg supplier Merchants Distributors increased prices by more than 200 percent for shoppers at Piggly Wiggly, Walmart and other stores across West Virginia. The price gouging included Morning Fresh Farms, Better Valu and SunUps brand eggs.

The lawsuit alleges that Merchants Distributors raised the price of a dozen Grade A eggs from approximately $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30. The increase was seen at grocery stores in Boone, Braxton, Cabell and Kanawha Counties.

“Price gouging is against the law in West Virginia,” Morrisey said. “The coronavirus emergency represents a time when everyone should unite to help one another – not an opportunity for businesses to unlawfully take advantage of those shopping for something as basic as eggs.”

According to the lawsuit, Merchants Distributors blamed increased demand, a drop in supply and the Easter holiday for the price increase. The Attorney General’s investigation found that shortage did not exist.

Morrisey is asking the court to force Merchants Distributors to pay restitution to people that paid above the authorized price as well as charge a civil penalty of $5,000 for each price gouging violation.

Merchants Distributors did not immediately return a request to comment on the lawsuit when contacted by WSAZ.

Last month, Morrisey filed a similar lawsuit against Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. for charging grocery stores more than 200 percent above normal prices for wholesale eggs earlier this year.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to this price gouging is encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline, 1-800-368-8808, or file a complaint at ww.wvago.gov.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, Ronald Cochran Jr., of Culloden is in the Western Regional Jail Tuesday pending arraignment in Circuit Court.

Studio 3

Tony Cavalier on magnitudes of earthquakes

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

News

Floyd County Schools to begin year online

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Classes will still begin on September 8, but will only be taught online until September 28.

Local

Jury selected in trial against former Marshall student

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Marshall athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
It is unknown what sport the athlete who tested positive plays.

Local

Coronavirus case count increases in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24-hours by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments.

News

Men arrested for child trafficking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said additional charges are expected to be filed against other people that are under investigation.

Local

Additional deaths related to COVID-19 reported in W.Va.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
The state's DHHR confirms more cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | The Humidity Is Up, But The Heat Remains

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Starting Tuesday evening but especially by Wednesday through Friday, the afternoon heat and humidity will be too hard for the atmosphere to handle without rain.

News

Armed robbery at convenience store

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a convenience store in Huntington.