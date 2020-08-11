Advertisement

Serving up donuts for a purpose

The United Way of Central West Virginia was giving out donuts in exchange for donations Tuesday.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United Way of Central West Virginia was smelling sweet Tuesday. For more than six hours, United Way employees were giving out donuts in exchange for donations.

The amount of the donation was irrelevant. Officials with the organization said anything counted.

The event was meant to work as a fundraiser for 31 programs that benefit the low-income community.

“This is the year that if you can, we hope you will,” said Margret O’ Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia.

In fact, O’Neal says up until recently the 211 United Way hotline was getting a lot of traffic. Employees say the main reason for the increase in need is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen about a 400 percent increase in calls to 211,” O’Neal said. “The top three requests being food insecurity ... and then utility assistance and rental assistance”.

The need for food and other life assistance has slowed a bit, so O’Neal decided to kick off the “We Rise” campaign early. Funds collected Tuesday will create the beginning of a “cushion” that will help if need picks back up again.

Those who wanted to donate were invited to drive through in their cars or walk up to the United Way table.

“I’ve had two of my best jobs in my livelihood during the pandemic, so I definitely have the means to donate,” said Tayshawn Brown.

Because of the donations, the programs with the United Way of Central West Virginia are now $200 richer than they were before.

